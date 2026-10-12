Amorim is frustrated: his Milan concede too many goals from set pieces. Torino scored from a set piece on the opening matchday and Juventus did the same on matchday three. Milan conceded their third goal from a set piece in their first six league matches away to Sassuolo yesterday. Speaking to DAZN after the match, Ruben Amorim explained: "I think we deserved the lead, but after the goal we did not control the match or the play. We kept pushing and that is why they had two chances: after the goal it is

right

to keep pushing because the momentum is in our favour, but we did not do it in the right way. After the goal, we lost the ball quickly when we had it. In the end, that can happen, but the goal we conceded from the corner cannot."