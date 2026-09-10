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Matteo Gabbia MilanGetty Images

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Milan, good news for Amorim: Gabbia has overcome his ankle problem and is pushing for a call-up for Lazio

AC Milan

Milan, Gabbia has returned to training with the group: he is heading towards a call-up for the trip to Rome against Lazio

Good news for AC Milan and Ruben Amorim: Matteo Gabbia rejoined group training this morning. The Rossoneri academy product missed last Sunday's match against Juventus with an ankle injury. He is now on course to return to the squad for next Saturday's game at the Olimpico against leaders Lazio.

  • Confirmation of De Winter

    Gabbia's quick recovery also comes as a major boost before AC Milan's next punishing run of four matches in 10 days. The Rossoneri vice-captain will, at most, be available on the bench for the clash with Gattuso's former club Lazio, while the impressive De Winter is set to keep his place in central defence with Gila and Pavlovic on either side.

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