Milan, Gimenez close to Porto: contact with Farioli. What is happening with Camarda

Santi Gimenez's future is moving further and further away from AC Milan and ever closer to Porto. The Mexican striker arrived in Milan just 18 months ago, but his Rossoneri adventure now looks set to end. The Portuguese club have opened official talks with AC Milan to bring the former Feyenoord player to Portugal, and negotiations are moving quickly.





Early feedback has been positive and the two clubs now seem to have settled on a clear direction: a loan with an option to buy set at around €20 million. Porto are pushing hard for the deal, helped by the player's approval. Francesco Farioli, Porto's manager, has in fact already held talks with Gimenez, receiving the Mexican's full openness to a move to Portugal, as reported by SportMediaset. That is a major signal and could speed up negotiations that have already entered a decisive phase.



