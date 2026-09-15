A night in Milan colours, even if it was Milan Futuro, the Rossoneri under-23 side. In Europe, in the white shirt tradition demands. Their first appearance in the Premier League International Cup U21 ended with a standout win at one of the grounds woven into English football history: at Liverpool's Goodison Park, Everton U21 v Milan Futuro finished 2-1 to Sergio Navarro's Rossoneri, who turned in a display full of quality and intensity. Federico Colombo and Lorenzo Ossola got the goals, either side of Graham's free-kick equaliser early in the second half, when the young Toffees were at their best. Of the four matches played in this first part of the season, this was the clearest snapshot yet of the potential in the side put together by Jovan Kirovski and Vincenzo Vergine. It looked like a game between professionals, certainly not one from Serie D.
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Milan Futuro, here is how AC Milan’s Under-23 side are getting on between Serie D and the Premier League International Cup U21
The lapses
The 2026/27 season had not started well for AC Milan Futuro. In the first round of the Coppa Italia Serie D, they lost to Sant'Angelo from Group D, who are now through to the round of 32. At the Felice Chinetti in Solbiate Arno, AC Milan Futuro hit back after falling behind early through Castiello and went in level at half-time, but after the break they could not convert the several chances they created and conceded twice late on, first from a free-kick on the edge of the box and then on the counter-attack. One positive did arrive in the second half, when Bonomi returned after a year out with a knee injury. Their inability to turn chances into goals also proved costly in the second matchday defeat to Pro Palazzolo, who had responded in great style to their 5-1 defeat on their debut.
Meanwhile, Navarro and his staff are working hard to improve the attacking phase, which had looked excellent on the opening day in the 4-3 win over Caldiero Terme thanks to goals from Ossola, Borsani, Plazzotta and Vos. The latter needs to be brought back to 100 per cent because, in terms of potential, he would be a Europa League-level player, but mentally he is still very fragile and for this reason his tailored management also leads to exclusions such as the one in the following round against Pro Palazzolo.
Ossola and Borsani to the fore
Captain Ossola has been the standout player at the start of the season, after already establishing himself as a key figure in a strong pre-season with the first team. The AC Milan attacking midfielder has scored two goals in four matches and has consistently produced high-level performances. Ossola and Borsani are destined to step up a level in the very near future. The gifted midfielder Pandolfi is improving too.
Squads blocked
Youth sector chief Vincenzo Vergine shares information and ideas with Jovan Kirovski every day to align the method and philosophy right through from the first team. The biggest change from last season is the introduction of fixed squads: those who play for the youth team now do so consistently, with no switches to Milan Futuro on the eve of matches, to avoid the confusion that had surfaced in recent months.
Navarro method
Sergio Navarro Barquero was a deliberate choice by Jovan Kirovski because he has worked with young players since 2006. After a long spell at Castellon from 2022 to 2025, he moved to Athletic Club of Bilbao as head of the youth sector. Tactically, he follows Amorim's ideas with a 3-4-2-1 and wants his side to dominate the ball and the game. His aim is to make every player feel central to every decision. How? In meetings, the players put forward new ideas and speak about their emotions. One new rule introduced by the coach is that everyone must celebrate and enjoy a team-mate's goal together. Unlike Oddo, he is much more empathetic and wants direct dialogue with his players. He has also shared a code of conduct with fines for lateness and various issues, but also rewards to recognise things done well.
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