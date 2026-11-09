AC Milan had a Sunday to savour. Milan's first team secured a valuable away win over De Rossi's Genoa, while Milan Futuro ran out deserved 3-0 winners against Virtus Ciserano Bergamo. Navarro's players are now unbeaten in four matches, following wins over Virtus Verona and Chievo Verona, with a draw against Club Milano in between. Milan Futuro are just two points off the top, with Nibbiano and Chievo within reach.
Milan Futuro extend unbeaten run to four matches: now two points off the top. Pandolfi and Ossola make the difference
THE MATCH
Against the Bergamo side, the team dominated play and chances. They played with the attitude of a side aiming for the top, at a high tempo and with disarming composure in the key moments. That show of strength fuels their ambitions of finishing near the top of the table.
Striker Asanji is physically imposing and has an excellent connection with the resurgent Vos. Both cause plenty of problems early on. But Ossola imposes his will and shows he has the quality to play at a higher level. On 30 minutes, his left-footed effort grazes the post. Two minutes later, Guernier, signed from Birmingham last summer, provides a perfect assist for talented midfielder Pandolfi to give his side a deserved lead. Born in 2008, Pandolfi scores his second early in the second half when his deflected left-footed shot wrong-foots Rovelli to make it 2-0.
In the closing minutes, Cappelletti leads a perfect counter-attack and gives Idrissi a simple finish to make it 3-0. It is the former Chelsea player's first goal of the season. Having overcome last season's physical problems, he is becoming an increasingly valuable asset for Navarro.
Quality takes charge with Ossola and Pandolfi
After spending much of the summer training camp with the first team, Ossola, born in 2007, is proving an exceptional talent in Serie D. He dictates play, leads the team and takes responsibility. He deserves a step up to a higher division, with every reason to believe he would make his mark in Serie B without trouble.
Pandolfi stands out among the many players making progress. Beyond his brace, the midfielder is getting more involved in play and can make the difference in the final 25 metres. AC Milan have great faith in him, and he can form an excellent midfield partnership with Vos. With Idrissi's creativity and Guernier's talent, Milan Futuro now have the qualities to go for top spot in the table. That is undoubtedly their aim.
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