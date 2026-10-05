Milan: from Carvajal to Guerreiro, there is also the free-agent option to replace Saelemaekers

In one blow AC Milan have lost Pervis Estupinan and Alexis Saelemaekers for a long period. The injuries suffered by the two Rossoneri wide players are serious and will force Ruben Amorim to rethink his technical and tactical ideas in a position that had already been left short at the end of the summer transfer window by at least one player.
That failed summer move, combined with the absence of the two natural wide players, could force AC Milan to turn back to the free-agent market, where several profiles are still available, including some at a high level.