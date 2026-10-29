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cm grafica milan hello amorim ramos 2026 27 16 9Getty Images / Calciomercato
Andrea Longoni
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Milan, everyone under fire: the line-up Amorim finishes the match with is total chaos

AC Milan
R. Amorim
Originals
Opinion

The manager bears clear responsibility, but Amorim has a desperately thin squad at his disposal.

Next matches
MIL

MIL

Serie A

31 Oct 2026

INT

INT

Tomori's injury was enough to make Milan collapse, melting like snow in the sun.

His departure turned the evening against Milan. In the summer, the club had considered him an 'outcast'. Milan reintegrated him only after the transfer window closed, then turned to him weeks later out of necessity.

Needing him so soon is another sign that Amorim has a desperately thin squad at his disposal.

The club bears serious blame for this. With the league, the Europa League and the Coppa Italia to play, alongside ever more international commitments and a growing risk of injuries, they should have assembled a bigger squad with more quality.

Amorim must shoulder his share of the blame. His stubbornness over Estupinan remains impossible to understand, as do certain substitutions yesterday. Hutchinson was one of the best players on the pitch, even out of possession. His pressing won the ball back several times, and on one occasion he supplied Cisse for the goal. Taking him off was a mistake.

By the final whistle, Milan's line-up was total chaos.

  • The Goncalo Ramos problem is growing: he's nowhere to be seen. Balls did come into the box, though: Cisse got on the end of two and Camarda one. Ramos reached none of them. He stayed outside the box and turned up in midfield far too often. At one point, he almost took a throw-in. Milan have a delicate issue on their hands.

    With Milan seven points behind Inter (not that winning the Serie A title is the objective), a defeat on Saturday would leave them as many as 10 points behind. It would be devastating.

    Yesterday's defeat must prompt reflection because Milan didn't just lose, they lost badly. The psychological blow could shake faith in a project that is only just beginning but still has many uncertainties. Everyone is under scrutiny: the club, Amorim and the team.

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Next matches
MIL

MIL

Serie A

31 Oct 2026

INT

INT