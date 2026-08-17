AC Milan have made their third signing of the window. The club have reached an agreement with Strasbourg for Diego Moreira, a left-footed 22-year-old attacking winger, a Belgium international born in 2004 who featured at the World Cup. The deal is done for an operation worth around €50 million, with bonuses and a percentage on any future resale.





A medical is scheduled for tomorrow in Milan for the second most expensive signing in the history of the Diavolo, after Goncalo Ramos, who will arrive in the city at midday.