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Moreira Milan

Translated by

Milan, Diego Moreira deal done: agreement with Strasbourg, the details

AC Milan

Surprise move by AC Milan: deal worth €50 million plus bonuses and a percentage of any future sale, medical tomorrow.

AC Milan have made their third signing of the window. The club have reached an agreement with Strasbourg for Diego Moreira, a left-footed 22-year-old attacking winger, a Belgium international born in 2004 who featured at the World Cup. The deal is done for an operation worth around €50 million, with bonuses and a percentage on any future resale.


A medical is scheduled for tomorrow in Milan for the second most expensive signing in the history of the Diavolo, after Goncalo Ramos, who will arrive in the city at midday.

  • Mendes in midfield

    The left-sided winger owned by Strasbourg is set to strengthen Ruben Amorim's side: the deal is done, with his agent Jorge Mendes driving the move. The 22-year-old Belgian wide player wanted to join AC Milan despite interest from major clubs in England, Germany and Italy. Moreira can play on both flanks as a wide player and is a perfect fit for Amorim's system.

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  • Closed by Cardinale

    The working group's choice, he is highly rated by Amorim for his technical qualities, he has won over Bobby Gardiner and Tiago Estevao, the data analysts who are leading figures in the new era, he has the approval of Hendrik Almstadt, and above all it is a deal that Gerry Cardinale wanted to complete personally for a young, talented player who can still develop hugely and become a leading figure.


  • Where will he play?

    Moreira will play as the left-sided midfielder, in Estupinan's position, or as one of the two players behind Gonçalo Ramos. In that role, as a second striker or attacking midfielder, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Saelemaekers, Alphadjo Cissè can all play there, and when needed Rabiot too. He brings talent, dribbling, creativity and versatility. Over the course of his career he has played all across the left and also on the right, where he can cut inside on his left foot and look for goal.


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  • Who is Moreira and that social media clue

    Moreira was born in Liège while his father, the former Guinea-Bissau international Almami Moreira, played for Standard Liège. He holds Belgian and Portuguese citizenship and was also eligible for Guinea-Bissau and Germany, but chose to represent Belgium after playing for Portugal Under-21s. On his mother's side, he is the grandson of Helmut Graf, a former Austrian footballer who played for the club from 1976 to 1982. He came through the youth ranks at Standard Liège, then played for Benfica, Chelsea and Lyon before moving to Strasbourg, precisely in synergy with the Blues. Two weeks ago, while on holiday, he had trained in a Milan shirt, a sign of what would then be his future.

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