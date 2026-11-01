Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
AFC Bournemouth v AC Milan - UEFA Europa League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport
Translated by

Milan, Diawara has taken centre stage: how much AC Milan paid to sign him from Troyes

AC Milan

AC Milan: French defender Diawara was the big surprise in the derby against Inter

Next matches
MIL

MIL

Europa League

05 Nov 2026

FTC

FTC

Young talent Sankhoun Diawara delivered another strong display after earning a start in his first derby against Inter. Djed Spence sprinting down his side frequently in the first half did not faze him. The young French defender held his own and stayed on the pitch for almost the entire match, coming off only in the closing minutes to applause from San Siro.

This morning the former Troyes player shared his emotions at the derby victory over Inter on his social media channels. His message read: "A special evening, happy to have experienced it in this shirt. FORZA MILAN."

  • 3 million

    Diawara's signing initially appeared to be aimed at Milan Futuro, but his level was high, well above Serie D. Amorim wanted him in the first team.  The French defender, born in 2006, arrived from Troyes for €3 million and signed a five-year contract until 2031.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
Next matches
MIL

MIL

Europa League

05 Nov 2026

FTC

FTC