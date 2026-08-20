Milan, concrete contacts for Ruben Dias: he is the major target for the defence, the details

A complicated move because of his status, given that he is City's captain, and the costs, with the price standing at around €60/65 million and the salary at around €8 million net, but not an impossible one with Mendes pulling the strings in the Rossoneri transfer market after the double arrival of Ramos and Moreira from his agency. Cardinale has now tasked the agent with finding the new defensive leader of the Diavolo, the main subject of the marathon meeting that took place yesterday.