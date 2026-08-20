Ruben Dias is Gerry Cardinale's top defensive target for AC Milan. During the more than six hours super-agent Jorge Mendes spent at Casa Milan, the Rossoneri headquarters, they also discussed the situation of the outstanding Portuguese defender from Manchester City, the 29-year-old whose contract expires in 2029 and one of the prized assets of Gestifute, the agency led by the Portuguese agent.
Translated by
Milan, concrete contacts for Ruben Dias: he is the major target for the defence, the details
Concrete contacts
According to SportMediaset, talks are already at an advanced stage to sign the 1997-born player, who has been at Manchester since 2020 after coming through at Benfica, and was proposed by Mendes himself.
Amorim’s request
Manager Ruben Amorim wants a centre-back capable of starting moves and one who can let his team press high. After the coach, Goncalo Ramos and Diego Moreira, a Belgian with dual nationality, the next centre-back for AC Milan could also come from Portugal.
Mendes pulling the strings
A complicated move because of his status, given that he is City's captain, and the costs, with the price standing at around €60/65 million and the salary at around €8 million net, but not an impossible one with Mendes pulling the strings in the Rossoneri transfer market after the double arrival of Ramos and Moreira from his agency. Cardinale has now tasked the agent with finding the new defensive leader of the Diavolo, the main subject of the marathon meeting that took place yesterday.
New experience
With City heading for a summer of revolution, as a host of senior figures prepare to leave along with Pep Guardiola, the former Benfica man could also be nearing the end of his time in Manchester in search of a new experience.
The Leao card
AC Milan have also told Mendes to find a club for Rafa Leao. In recent hours, there has been talk of a possible swap involving the two Portuguese players: Rafa to Manchester and Ruben to Milan, although the move has not gathered momentum.
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