Milan, Cisse has already made history: Amorim has found Ramos’s understudy

Before tonight, AC Milan's last hat-trick in European competition came nine years ago, on 14 September 2017, when Andrè Silva scored three times away to Austria Vienna in the Europa League. The last Italian AC Milan player to do it was Pippo Inzaghi, who hit a hat-trick in a 4-0 win away to Deportivo La Coruna in 2002. Cisse has done it against Salzburg: the AC Milan wonderkid has taken the match ball home and written his name into the club's history. Not bad for a youngster who began pre-season training with doubts following surgery related to the adductor tendon in his right thigh.