At AC Milan, the review is in full swing as RedBird owner and founder Gerry Cardinale continues to weigh up the ideal figure to bring into the Rossoneri management structure. The Rossoneri owner wants to accelerate the process during this break and reach a decision on the possible key figure within the sporting set-up.
Milan, Cardinale wants to appoint a head of football as quickly as possible as Krosche’s stock falls
Krosche moves further away
Interest in the profile of Markus Krosche goes back to this past summer, when AC Milan went through a real management revolution. It started with the departures of former chief executive Giorgio Furlani, sporting director Igli Tare, technical director Geoffrey Moncada and manager Massimiliano Allegri, then continued with the arrival of coach Ruben Amorim and a full reshaping of the executive area into a new functional and strategic team that reports directly to Cardinale.
Throughout that long summer, the owner of RedBird considered bringing in a head of the sporting area to oversee the entire technical department and share the ownership's vision and plans for the present and future of AC Milan.
Krosche stayed on the list and at one stage seemed to be back in strong contention. In reality, according to what has been learned, the chances of it happening have fallen sharply and are now close to zero.
What Cardinale are looking for
During his long career in Germany, Krosche has always enjoyed significant freedom in the market, both for arrivals and departures. At Milan, that room for manoeuvre would come with clearer limits because Cardinale wants his Milan to operate as a team at a strategic level within its own structure, with one important point: the final word always remains his. Beyond that, Cardinale wants to keep handling the most complex negotiations directly, as he did with PSG for Goncalo Ramos and with Strasbourg for Moreira, with the help of Mendes, the agent of both players.
In short, he is looking for an executive with a wide network of contacts, especially useful for outgoing transfers, who knows how to work with and for the manager. A technical director who oversees the entire sporting area but without the full powers seen in the past, when Cardinale was always on the other side of the world.
That is a clear and unequivocal position, and it does not fit Krosche's requirements or way of working. In recent days, the candidacy of Boto, Flamengo's director-general, had been put to the RedBird owner, but for the moment it is not especially exciting him. In any case, the list of candidates should lead to the appointment of a foreign executive.
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