Gerry Cardinale wants to strengthen AC Milan and dream big. After spending more than €150 million in the summer transfer window, the AC Milan owner and RedBird chief plans to make his mark in January. He won't spend for the sake of it, but wants to complete the squad at Ruben Amorim's disposal and raise the bar. Endrick, whom Milan tracked in the summer and Roma also courted, remains one to watch, as does Nicolò Tresoldi, the Italian-German striker born in 2004 who continues to score prolifically for Bruges.
Milan, Cardinale falls for Nicolò Tresoldi: love at first sight after his three goals against Inter
Cardinale won over by Tresoldi
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan do not want to squander their investment in Goncalo Ramos, who cost more than €70 million. But Cardinale has fallen for Tresoldi in recent weeks. Tresoldi scored three goals against Inter in his own Champions League derby on 13 October last year, as the Belgians won 4-3. Tresoldi has supported AC Milan since childhood and makes no secret of it. AC Milan would happily give him the chance to play for them. Bruges have other ideas. They rejected every offer they received in the summer, including offers of €50 million, and have no intention of selling him in January. The matter will be revisited in the summer, after the Under-21 European Championship, which Tresoldi will play in for Germany. Only an offer too good to refuse, almost beyond market rates, could change that.
He keeps scoring
De Ketelaere in 2022 and Jashari in 2025 set the precedent: Bruges demand high fees, drive hard bargains and don't offer discounts, especially for a player who is always in demand. Cardinale won't be put off. He is also counting on the player's wishes, with AC Milan top of his wish list. "I'm an AC Milan fan. Every morning, I dream of playing for them," he said last February in an interview with Sportweek. His future remains uncertain, but his impact this season is clear: 12 goals in 14 matches, four in three Champions League games and eight in 10 league games. Tresoldi is a true No 9, ready for the big step up.
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