According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan do not want to squander their investment in Goncalo Ramos, who cost more than €70 million. But Cardinale has fallen for Tresoldi in recent weeks. Tresoldi scored three goals against Inter in his own Champions League derby on 13 October last year, as the Belgians won 4-3. Tresoldi has supported AC Milan since childhood and makes no secret of it. AC Milan would happily give him the chance to play for them. Bruges have other ideas. They rejected every offer they received in the summer, including offers of €50 million, and have no intention of selling him in January. The matter will be revisited in the summer, after the Under-21 European Championship, which Tresoldi will play in for Germany. Only an offer too good to refuse, almost beyond market rates, could change that.