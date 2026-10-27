Fabio Capello talks to La Gazzetta dello Sport about Milan , praising Amorim's work so far and Bartesaghi's development in his new role as a wide midfielder.





Let's turn to Milan, who won 2-0 in Udine despite having seven squad members out injured.

"Three important points, especially given the injury crisis Milan are facing. Injuries are starting to become a factor for every team, and Roma and Milan are among the hardest hit at the moment.

Fortunately

, squads are bigger nowadays and managers can make five substitutions. It was nothing like that in my day...".