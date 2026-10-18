Maignan 7: His 82nd-minute save from Zappacosta rescues Milan. He rushes out with strength and courage to close down the Bergamo side's wide player.

Gila 7: The Spanish defender celebrates his first moment of joy in an AC Milan shirt beneath the Curva Sud, and he deserves it after another combative, intense display. His duel with Bellanova is one of the best aspects of the match. (from the 83rd minute Tomori not rated)

De Winter 5: He sticks to Krstovic throughout, containing the former Lecce player after his brace against Venezia. Then his concentration deserts him for both opposition goals. Inconsistent.

Pavlovic 6.5: His tremendous intervention in open space late on secures a victory that had looked a formality until the 72nd minute, when it became terribly complicated.

Chukwueze 6: The Nigerian's tactical improvement is considerable. He now does plenty of things well in both phases of play, though poor decisions with the final pass cost him half a mark. (from the 52nd minute Hutchinson 5.5: He cannot repeat his excellent Salzburg performance, partly because the opposition are of a higher standard. He lacks strength in one-on-ones and hesitates too long when chances arise to make an impact)

Musah 6.5: He wins the ball and launches attacks with impressive consistency, stifling Ederson's playmaking. He wins the first penalty and stays focused throughout. Improving steadily. (from the 74th minute Estupinan 5.5: Out of position for Atalanta's second goal. Amorim gets the substitutions wrong)

Modric 6.5: He drops deep alongside the defenders to bring quality to the start of Milan's build-up, and his switches of play are a joy to watch. With less ground to cover than last season, he moves the ball more effectively. (from the 74th minute Jashari 5: An initially poor introduction for the opposing midfielder, who loses his man in the move leading to the Dea's second goal. He then takes charge, first forcing a save from Carnesecchi and then laying on a perfect chance for Ramos, who fails to capitalise)

Moreira 7: He brings unpredictability to an otherwise measured Milan side. His runs with the ball cause panic in the opposition defence, and he works hard to cover deep defensively.A difference-maker.

Rabiot 7.5: Amorim gives him complete freedom of movement, and the Frenchman uses his superior football intelligence to find space. Milan's true technical and emotional leader right now, he urges on San Siro and his team-mates, scores his fourth league goal with a diagonal shot of rare precision and gives Gila the ball for the 3-0 goal. Dominant

Pulisic 6: Not a night to tell the grandchildren about, but he puts in a solid shift for the team. Carnesecchi excels early in the second half to deny him a goal. (from the 74th minute Loftus-Cheek 6: He orchestrates a couple of counter-attacks well)

Ramos 6.5: He moves across the front line, swapping positions with Pulisic, and shows quality in his play. His penalty brings him a second league goal of the season, but he misses another spot-kick in the second half. He can do better.

Manager Amorim 6: His match preparation is a minor masterpiece as Milan overwhelm Atalanta. He handles the substitutions poorly.