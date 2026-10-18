A Dr Jekill and Mr Hyde Milan side beat Atalanta 3-2. AC Milan dominate for an hour and go 3-0 up, only for Sarri to bring on Gaetano, Zalewski and Zappacosta. Atalanta fight back, but their comeback falls just short.
Milan-Atalanta, CM’s player ratings: Rabiot does it all, Ramos only half-happy. Gaetano revives Inter
AC Milan player ratings
Maignan 7: His 82nd-minute save from Zappacosta rescues Milan. He rushes out with strength and courage to close down the Bergamo side's wide player.
Gila 7: The Spanish defender celebrates his first moment of joy in an AC Milan shirt beneath the Curva Sud, and he deserves it after another combative, intense display. His duel with Bellanova is one of the best aspects of the match. (from the 83rd minute Tomori not rated)
De Winter 5: He sticks to Krstovic throughout, containing the former Lecce player after his brace against Venezia. Then his concentration deserts him for both opposition goals. Inconsistent.
Pavlovic 6.5: His tremendous intervention in open space late on secures a victory that had looked a formality until the 72nd minute, when it became terribly complicated.
Chukwueze 6: The Nigerian's tactical improvement is considerable. He now does plenty of things well in both phases of play, though poor decisions with the final pass cost him half a mark. (from the 52nd minute Hutchinson 5.5: He cannot repeat his excellent Salzburg performance, partly because the opposition are of a higher standard. He lacks strength in one-on-ones and hesitates too long when chances arise to make an impact)
Musah 6.5: He wins the ball and launches attacks with impressive consistency, stifling Ederson's playmaking. He wins the first penalty and stays focused throughout. Improving steadily. (from the 74th minute Estupinan 5.5: Out of position for Atalanta's second goal. Amorim gets the substitutions wrong)
Modric 6.5: He drops deep alongside the defenders to bring quality to the start of Milan's build-up, and his switches of play are a joy to watch. With less ground to cover than last season, he moves the ball more effectively. (from the 74th minute Jashari 5: An initially poor introduction for the opposing midfielder, who loses his man in the move leading to the Dea's second goal. He then takes charge, first forcing a save from Carnesecchi and then laying on a perfect chance for Ramos, who fails to capitalise)
Moreira 7: He brings unpredictability to an otherwise measured Milan side. His runs with the ball cause panic in the opposition defence, and he works hard to cover deep defensively.A difference-maker.
Rabiot 7.5: Amorim gives him complete freedom of movement, and the Frenchman uses his superior football intelligence to find space. Milan's true technical and emotional leader right now, he urges on San Siro and his team-mates, scores his fourth league goal with a diagonal shot of rare precision and gives Gila the ball for the 3-0 goal. Dominant
Pulisic 6: Not a night to tell the grandchildren about, but he puts in a solid shift for the team. Carnesecchi excels early in the second half to deny him a goal. (from the 74th minute Loftus-Cheek 6: He orchestrates a couple of counter-attacks well)
Ramos 6.5: He moves across the front line, swapping positions with Pulisic, and shows quality in his play. His penalty brings him a second league goal of the season, but he misses another spot-kick in the second half. He can do better.
Manager Amorim 6: His match preparation is a minor masterpiece as Milan overwhelm Atalanta. He handles the substitutions poorly.
Atalanta player ratings
Carnesecchi 6.5: He can do little about the three goals, though he may bear some responsibility for the third. His penalty save keeps Atalanta in the game.
Bellanova 6.5: The former AC Milan player is superb, charging relentlessly down his flank and often proving impossible to stop. He sets up Krstovic's goal to give Atalanta hope.
Kristensen 5.5: Too slow at times, both in his movement and in reading the game defensively.
Kolasinac 6: He starts well but a muscle problem forces him off. (from 20' of the first half, Obric 5: A match to forget. He makes all sorts of mistakes and is responsible for both the first and second penalties)
Bernasconi 5.5: A timid display from the talented youngster, despite the room Milan give him down his side. (from 74', Zappacosta 6: He changes the game, but his late miss proves costly. He doesn't place his shot far enough into the corner)
Pasalic 5: He covers plenty of ground in the first half without creating anything, stifled by the tempo Milan and their midfielders set. He struggles as a holding midfielder in front of the defence. (from 59', Gaetano 6.5: He comes on and changes the game, scoring the goal that puts Atalanta back in contention)
Ederson 5: Still some way below his usual standard. His runs into the opposition penalty area are missing, and his playmaking is often basic.
Samardzic 6.5: Atalanta's only bright spot for 60 minutes, despite playing too far out wide. (from 74', Scamacca n/a)
De Ketelaere 5: A mere spectator in a stadium that was once his home ground.
Rowe 5:For now, he is a tactical conundrum. He always plays too far from the penalty area, almost on the defenders' line, and cannot pose a threat from there. Harmless. (from 59', Zaleweski 6.5: An assist and plenty of moves that leave Milan struggling to cope)
Krstovic 6.5: He confirms his excellent form with his third goal in a week, moving often and intelligently.
Manager Sarri 5.5: For an hour, his Atalanta side are hard to make sense of, but his substitutions bring them back into the game.
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