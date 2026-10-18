Milan, Amorim’s game management is a factor: sometimes it offers solutions, sometimes it takes them away

Amorim's tactical set-up immediately tore up Atalanta's game plan, denying them any reference points: Ramos kept swapping positions with Pulisic, Modric sat deep and Rabiot covered the whole pitch. The defensive line played as a four for long stretches before quickly reverting to a three. The former Sporting Lisbon man has also revived struggling players such as Musah and Chukwueze. He keeps everyone focused without relying on a core of 12 or 13 regular starters. Everyone matters in this AC Milan side.





When making substitutions, Amorim is just as bold. He seems to favour changes between the 65th and 75th minutes. Against Torino, Lazio and Juventus, that approach paid off for the young AC Milan manager. In Italian football's tactical battles, though, it does not always deliver the rewards he wants.