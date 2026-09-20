At San Siro, they are celebrating the 100th anniversary of a stadium that has shaped football history, and an AC Milan side who finally looked convincing in their play as well: the 3-0 win in Lecce came from attacking output of an excellent level, against a Lecce team who looked short of clear ideas. The only blemish was the whistles for Estupinan: the Ecuadorian wide man, who turned in an adequate display, is paying for mistakes from previous matches.
Milan, Amorim responds to the criticism and finds a settled starting XI: Pulisic is the key
Modric with Rabiot
The first significant sign is this: a Milan built on Amorim's ideas, with Modric and Rabiot together in midfield, can work. The Croatian midfielder covered plenty of ground and used it well, while also threading a couple of vertical passes to set the attacking midfielders in motion. What had looked like a tactical mismatch after the Olimpico has been solved by another tactical key: the Croatian can play his football if the opposition do not use full-pitch man-marking and, above all, if he has attacking midfielders who move as much as Pulisic and Saelemakers.
The Moreira key and Pulisic’s return
When the line-ups were announced, plenty were left underwhelmed: Estupinan started, while the in-form Moreira was on the bench. The Belgium international has a devastating ability to change a game off the bench, while the side continue to build greater understanding and automatisms. Right now, Estupinan, together with Chukwueze on the other flank, gives Amorim the balance a team under construction needs: the next step in completing a first-choice XI, a term the Portuguese manager does not like, will be precisely the switch between the former Brighton man and the Belgium international. Pulisic’s return to scoring after 10 months is the biggest news: this team cannot do without the American and their senior figures. The discussion that took place during the week between Amorim and the most influential players in the dressing room proved providential.
I feel them
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