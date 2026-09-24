Milan, Amorim enchanted by Cagliari’s Romano: he is now worth five times the fee Roma received in the summer

Against Belgium tomorrow, Romano could also make his first start for Italy. It would mark another huge step for a boy who, only a few weeks ago, was taking his first real strides in senior football. The rise has been rapid, but he has kept his feet on the ground. Those who know Alessandro describe him as a determined lad, but also humble and fully aware of the pitfalls that can lurk behind moments as exhilarating as the one he is living through now. Cagliari and president Giulini are delighted because they have one of the best talents in Italian football on their hands. Roma, meanwhile, have a few more regrets after sacrificing the 2006-born player in June on the altar of the transfer market for budgetary reasons. Roma brought in €5 million plus bonuses, rising to €6.5 million. For the Giallorossi, who had initially asked for around €7-8 million, it still offered welcome breathing space on the capital gains front