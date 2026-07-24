Two figures in search of an author. Tomori and Loftus-Cheek, close friends on and off the pitch, are facing their toughest summer since leaving Chelsea to try their luck in Italy with AC Milan. Amorim and Cardinale, with both contracts due to expire in July 2027, have decided to put both English players on the market.
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Milan, Amorim does not want to speak English: four requests for Tomori, Loftus-Cheek on the way out but there is a problem
Four offers for Tomori
Gila's arrival from Lazio for €30 million has pushed Tomori down and he now sits at the bottom of Amorim's pecking order. The English defender travelled with the squad to Glasgow for the friendly against Celtic, but has kept his phone close as he waits for meaningful developments from his agents. The former Chelsea man is admired by Coventry, Hull, West Ham and Newcastle and is waiting for the right offer, both financially and in terms of the project, to say goodbye to AC Milan: he wants a change after years in which he gave everything for the Rossoneri.
Loftus-Cheek unconcerned
A different mood surrounds Loftus-Cheek over the club's decision to put him on the market: the English giant is convinced he can carve out a place for himself under Amorim and would have no issue seeing out his contract. Right now, the 1996-born player is not pushing his agents to find him a move, and that could deal a serious blow to AC Milan's strategy.
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