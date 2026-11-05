The small squad assembled last summer by Cardinale, Amorim and the integrated working group has a starting XI capable of competing with anyone, as the derby showed. But it lacks depth, and several of the alternatives aren't up to the task. Pietro Terracciano is a case in point. The previous management had already rejected him, but he stayed at AC Milan at Amorim's request. He played poorly for 45 minutes against Benfica before being replaced at half-time, received a straight red card after coming on in Salzburg and was booed at San Siro during a poor performance against Ferencavaros. Doubts are also growing about Jashari. After a few performances that were at least passable, he continues to show all-too-obvious limitations in technique, tactics and pace. The money spent on him (more than 40 million) has been an outright flop.

Despite his inconsistency and some obvious limitations, Hutchinson always shows an attitude befitting the importance of the matches. That's why Amorim has been using him fairly regularly.