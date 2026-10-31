In their toughest match, AC Milan made a statement and revived their ambitions for a season near the top. Rabiot and his team-mates showed no fear of falling 10 points behind Inter. They struck twice in the first nine minutes.
Milan, Amorim beat Chivu in the tactical battle: checkmate for Inter in three moves
Amorim perfect
In front of an extraordinary crowd, Amorim made his first derby in the AC Milan dugout his own. The Portuguese manager's bold decisions paid off, and his game plan was virtually perfect. AC Milan came under fierce pressure from Inter only between the 20th and 35th minutes of the first half. From then on, they drew on their principles of play to control the game without losing their way. Above all, their response to last Wednesday's disappointing defeat against Bologna showed the strength and maturity of this team.
Amorim’s three winning moves
Courage and ideas may take time to pay off, but they always do in the long run. Amorim judges his players not by their track records or ages but by what he sees day by day at Milanello. He has given the 20-year-old Diawara a chance and his trust. Alongside Gila, Diawara curbed Inter's attacking threat down the flanks. Inter threatened from a cross only once, and an outstanding Maignan denied Spence.
By fielding Musah in a three-man midfield instead of the usual two-man midfield, AC Milan cut off passing lanes and denied Calhanoglu space, with the former Atalanta player staying close to him. Musah also covered for Modric, freeing him to move wide and create play and goalscoring chances.
Talented players decide matches with their play. AC Milan have two in Rabiot and Moreira, and made the most of them by freeing them from excessive defensive duties in transition. Their connection, on and off the pitch, has entertained and delighted AC Milan supporters. With a jubilant Cardinale applauding the team from the stands, AC Milan can take the next step.
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