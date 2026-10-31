Courage and ideas may take time to pay off, but they always do in the long run. Amorim judges his players not by their track records or ages but by what he sees day by day at Milanello. He has given the 20-year-old Diawara a chance and his trust. Alongside Gila, Diawara curbed Inter's attacking threat down the flanks. Inter threatened from a cross only once, and an outstanding Maignan denied Spence.

By fielding Musah in a three-man midfield instead of the usual two-man midfield, AC Milan cut off passing lanes and denied Calhanoglu space, with the former Atalanta player staying close to him. Musah also covered for Modric, freeing him to move wide and create play and goalscoring chances.

Talented players decide matches with their play. AC Milan have two in Rabiot and Moreira, and made the most of them by freeing them from excessive defensive duties in transition. Their connection, on and off the pitch, has entertained and delighted AC Milan supporters. With a jubilant Cardinale applauding the team from the stands, AC Milan can take the next step.