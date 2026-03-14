"Are we the best defence in Europe? It’s not a question of trying to win the Scudetto; we have to give it our all, knowing that there’s a team seven points ahead of us who have so far proved to be the strongest. We need to win another five games to finish in the top four; we must focus solely on ourselves without looking at the others. There’s only one way to catch up with Inter: win our games and hope they drop points – the pitch will decide.”