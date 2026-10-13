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Grafica Saelemaekers Milan 2025 26Calciomercato
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Milan, Alexis Saelemaekers’ surgery a complete success: recovery times

AC Milan
Serie A
A. Saelemaekers

Alexis Saelemaekers has had surgery on his right ankle after suffering an injury during the international break. The same ankle lost stability as a result of an operation he underwent in Rome two years ago after fracturing a malleolus. AC Milan said the latest operation was a complete success.

  • THE STATEMENT

    AC Milan said: "AC Milan announce that today, in Amsterdam, Alexis Saelemaekers underwent surgery on his right ankle. The arthroscopic clean-up and stabilisation procedure, performed by Dr Gino Kerkhoffs in the presence of Dr Andrea Bulgheroni and Diego Mantovani from AC Milan’s medical staff, was entirely successful".

  • Recovery times

    The former Anderlecht, Bologna and Roma player faces between three and four months on the sidelines. If all goes well, he will return to action in February 2027.

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