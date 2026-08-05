Amorim's work is already showing, even if plenty still needs improving. The Portuguese manager needs time and the right players to put his ideas into place, and Goncalo Ramos is clearly one of them: the former PSG man is the right focal point in attack to get the best out of the midfielders and attacking midfielders. He made his debut in the Rossoneri shirt against Inter, albeit in a friendly.
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Milan, 27 minutes for Goncalo Ramos against Inter: here is how his debut in an AC Milan shirt went
27 minutes for Ramos
The change had been planned and came in the 63rd minute: Camarda left the pitch for Ramos in a routine switch. It was also one of hierarchy, because the young AC Milan talent knows the designated starter is the centre-forward who arrived from PSG for more than €70 million. In those 27 minutes Ramos, still not at his best because he only arrived at the training camp less than a week ago, created two goalscoring chances and on one occasion Bisseck blocked what looked a certain goal-bound effort. His work with his back to goal also stood out, giving the attacking midfielders a platform to make their runs.
The agreement with Leao
The link between Leao and Ramos is obvious, on and off the pitch. Rafa cuts inside and looks to bend the ball towards the far post, where Goncalo attacks it with a header. Just like Portugal's winning goal in the round of 16 at the last World Cup against Croatia. And who knows, maybe Milan fans will get to see that understanding on a regular basis next season.
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