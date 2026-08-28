Mikel Arteta confirms double Arsenal selection boost for Aston Villa trip as Bruno Guimaraes and Ezri Konsa close in on debuts

Arsenal could be set to unleash their high-profile summer recruits as they prepare for a difficult away fixture at Aston Villa. Arteta has confirmed that both Konsa and Guimaraes are nearing full fitness after missing the comfortable opening-day win against Coventry City.

Arteta sounded particularly optimistic regarding Konsa, who arrived from Monday’s opponents earlier this summer. The England international defender appears to have recovered fully and is pushing for a spot in the matchday squad. Discussing the centre-back's current status, the Arsenal boss told reporters: "He is training really well and available for selection."