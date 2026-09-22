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Mikel Arteta agrees new long-term Arsenal contract to end speculation over Emirates Stadium future
Committing his future to the Gunners
According to the BBC, Arteta has agreed to a new, improved contract to continue leading the reigning Premier League champions. The Spaniard's current deal was originally scheduled to expire at the conclusion of this season. However, productive talks over a long-term extension have been ongoing behind the scenes for a number of months.
Following earlier reports that a resolution was close, a final agreement has now been securely reached. The Gunners have successfully tied down the man who masterminded their incredible return to the summit of English football.
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Dismissing the outside noise and speculation
As his previous contract gradually ticked down, external speculation regarding his long-term future naturally started to intensify. However, Arteta consistently moved to calm the nerves of the loyal Arsenal fanbase during recent media appearances.
Addressing the ongoing contract situation just last week, the manager confidently insisted that supporters had absolutely no reason to "worry" about any potential departure. He made his desire to stay in north London perfectly clear to everyone involved.
"I'm extremely happy and I feel very grateful to work with the people I work with," the Spaniard explained.
Reaping the lucrative financial rewards
While official confirmation regarding the precise length of this new contract is still pending, the commitment is substantial. Per the same report, the extension is set to take Arteta into at least his 10th year at the club, marking a full decade since his initial appointment back in December 2019.
His transformative impact on the squad has earned him a highly lucrative financial reward. The new agreement includes a sharp pay increase that elevates him to a new level of managerial compensation.
This bumper deal easily eclipses his previous base salary of £10m per year. Furthermore, the Arsenal boss stands to earn an additional £5m in various performance-related bonuses, highlighting the immense faith placed in his leadership by the board.
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Building on a very strong foundation
With his long-term future officially resolved, Arteta can now focus all of his energy entirely on the football pitch. The unwanted distraction of contract negotiations has been completely removed from the dressing room environment.
Attention now turns straight back to their upcoming fixtures. Having settled the most important piece of internal business, Arsenal will look to continue their relentless pursuit of further silverware this season.
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