Miguel Gutierrez is a regret for Napoli: superb start with Leverkusen, he is already the king of assists

From Napoli to Leverkusen, from Italy to Germany, from Serie A to the Bundesliga. Miguel Gutierrez has taken to the change in scenery and the new league brilliantly.

The former Napoli utility man joined the Werkself for €26 million in the summer transfer window and has hit the ground running in the league. His left foot is making the difference again, with a goal and an assist before the international break.

That already looks like a regret for a struggling Napoli side. A player like that, decisive and capable of delivering excellent numbers, would have been hugely useful to Massimiliano Allegri's squad.







