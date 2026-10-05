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'Not a big problem' - Netherlands boss Xavi Hernandez plays down Micky van de Ven injury scare ahead of Tottenham's Manchester United clash
International injury concern for Spurs
Van de Ven emerged as a fitness concern after suffering an injury during Netherlands' 2-1 victory over Serbia in the Nations League on Sunday. The 25-year-old centre-back, who has become a pivotal figure in the Spurs backline since his move to North London three years ago, picked up a hand issue during the contest when Serbia striker Luka Jovic landed on the Dutch international.
Spurs supporters were left sweating over the availability of their captain, especially with a high-stakes encounter against Manchester United looming on the horizon. However, Netherlands manager Xavi was quick to offer a reassuring update following the final whistle. Speaking to reporters about the condition of his defender, the former Barcelona legend claimed it was 'not a big problem.'
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Assessing the damage before Old Trafford
Despite the positive noises coming from the Dutch camp, Tottenham's medical staff will conduct their own assessment of the centre-back over the coming days. The club are keen to ensure Van de Ven is fully fit before their return to Premier League action at Old Trafford this Saturday. The timing is particularly sensitive for the North London side, as fellow Dutch defender Jan Paul van Hecke is also dealing with fitness issues. Van Hecke sustained a foot injury on September 27 and was subsequently forced to withdraw from the international squad.
Van de Ven has made five appearances across all competitions for Tottenham this season, but his side have endured a nightmare start to their domestic campaign. Spurs currently languish at the bottom of the Premier League table with just two points from their opening five matches, having failed to secure a single victory after registering two draws and three defeats.
High praise from a club legend
The defender's rise to prominence at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has caught the eye of club legend Ledley King, who recently spoke about Van de Ven's evolution as a leader. King highlighted the player's unique skill set and his new responsibilities within the squad. 'I think he's a fantastic player. His new role now is to make the players around him better,' King remarked when discussing the captaincy. The former England international believes Van de Ven is the ideal candidate to marshall the Spurs defense in the long term.
King further elaborated on the qualities that make the Dutchman so effective in the Premier League. 'I think Micky takes care of himself. His ability to recover and put fires out is something we've seen over the last few years. That's an important element for the team. So, I think the next role is to manage the group and get the best out of the group as a team. He's grown into the role. Having seen Micky on the pitch, he leads by example, for sure and I think he was the right choice to be captain,' the legendary defender added.
- AFP
Netherlands top Nations League group ahead of crucial November fixtures
Netherlands currently top Group A2 in the Nations League with eight points, level with Greece and three points clear of third-placed Germany. Xavi's side wrapped up the current international break with a 2-1 victory over Serbia on Sunday, and will conclude their group-stage campaign in November with crucial fixtures against both Greece and Germany.
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