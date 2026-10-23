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RampullaGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Michelangelo Rampulla: “It’s hard to understand what Spalletti wants to do at Juventus. The injuries? I think the problem is the training.”

Juventus
L. Spalletti
Serie A

Former Juventus goalkeeper speaks about the Old Lady’s period of crisis

Michelangelo Rampulla, former goalkeeper for Juventus between 1992 and 2002, discussed the club's current situation on Maracanà, a Tmw Radio programme: "This Juventus side lack calmness and a midfield that shields the defence. At the start of the season, the midfield provided more protection and the defence benefited. Now, with injuries and other factors, the team are exposed to opposition counter-attacks."

  • Rampulla continues: "Spalletti? It is unclear what he wants to do. More injuries for Celik and Gonzalez? Some seasons bring more injuries, others fewer. This is a year when you need to put your helmet on more than ever and wait for this spell to pass. I think the problem is the preparation, because you play almost immediately after it".

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Serie A

25 Oct 2026

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