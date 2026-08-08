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Adhe Makayasa

'A move I can see happening' - Michael Owen urges Arsenal to sign £40m Man Utd star

Transfers
M. Owen
M. Rashford
Vinicius Junior
Arsenal
Premier League
Real Madrid
Manchester United
LaLiga

Michael Owen has encouraged Arsenal to pursue Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford after missing out on Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior. Mikel Arteta's side remain in search of a new left-sided attacker following Leandro Trossard's exit, with the former England striker believing a £40m deal for Rashford would make logical sense.

  • Gunners consider alternative target

    Arsenal are back exploring the market for a new left winger following their failed attempt to sign Vinicius, who chose to remain at Madrid. The Gunners were reportedly prepared to make the Brazilian superstar the highest-paid player in Premier League history after releasing Trossard. Former England striker Owen believes Arteta's side should consider Rashford, who could be available for £40m, rather than pursuing other costly targets like Bradley Barcola.

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    Owen approves potential move

    Speaking to Metro, Owen argued that a move to the Emirates Stadium for Rashford would represent a logical step for all parties involved. Addressing Arsenal's tactical requirements, he stated: "I didn't see Vinicius Junior to Arsenal happening, but a move for someone like Rashford would make sense.

    "This would be a move I can see happening and makes sense as Arsenal are looking for a left-sided striker. He would fit well into Arteta's plans and work well with the rest of the squad they have. So I can see this happening if Arsenal were to approach Manchester United."

  • Old Trafford future uncertain

    Rashford's future at Old Trafford remains uncertain following a season-long loan spell at Barcelona, after the Catalan giants opted to complete the signing of Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon instead. The 28-year-old is set to return to Red Devils training ahead of a friendly against Leeds United.

    On the forward's prospects under manager Michael Carrick, Owen added to Casino.org: "He looks the perfect person to put an arm around his shoulder to make him feel part of the squad and back into the mix at Manchester United.

    "He is a World Cup England player, so he is of top quality and can be a big asset to Manchester United. Spending time in Barcelona can only further benefit his career and experience, so I guess it could be 50/50, but Carrick could be the right man to get the best out of Rashford."

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    Preseason preparation holds key

    Rashford will link up with United's pre-season training next week to prove his worth to Carrick before a final decision on his future is made. As for Arsenal, the club hierarchy must decide whether to submit a formal bid to the Red Devils or focus their attention elsewhere before the transfer window closes. The upcoming pre-season fixtures will serve as a crucial platform for Rashford to demonstrate his fitness ahead of the new campaign.