'A move I can see happening' - Michael Owen urges Arsenal to sign £40m Man Utd star

Rashford's future at Old Trafford remains uncertain following a season-long loan spell at Barcelona, after the Catalan giants opted to complete the signing of Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon instead. The 28-year-old is set to return to Red Devils training ahead of a friendly against Leeds United.

On the forward's prospects under manager Michael Carrick, Owen added to Casino.org: "He looks the perfect person to put an arm around his shoulder to make him feel part of the squad and back into the mix at Manchester United.

"He is a World Cup England player, so he is of top quality and can be a big asset to Manchester United. Spending time in Barcelona can only further benefit his career and experience, so I guess it could be 50/50, but Carrick could be the right man to get the best out of Rashford."