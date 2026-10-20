Michael Carrick confirms severe Manchester United injury crisis ahead of crucial Como clash

Man Utd have suffered massive injury blows ahead of their Champions League tie with Como on Wednesday. Following a 1-1 draw against Leeds United that extended their winless streak to six matches, Carrick confirmed multiple absentees.

Lisandro Martinez was substituted with a thigh problem, joining Kobbie Mainoo, Luke Shaw, Ayden Heaven, Patrick Dorgu, and Marcus Rashford on the sidelines. Carrick stated: "A bit of a mixed bag, we've got quite a few missing." The timing is difficult for the club, who previously beat Sabah 4-0 before losing 2-0 to Atletico Madrid.