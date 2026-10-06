Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
messiGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Messi’s latest: Argentina’s official line-up

L. Messi
Argentina vs Benin
Argentina
Benin
Friendlies

At 1am Italian time, Argentina v Benin will be played in Buenos Aires, Messi’s last match in the Seleccion shirt

A night set to go down in the history of Argentine football. At the Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina face Benin in a friendly charged with extra meaning, one that is set to become the final chapter of Lionel Messi's adventure in the Albiceleste shirt. After more than 20 years, the No. 10 is ready to bid farewell to the Argentine public for the last time.


The evening centres on the captain, celebrated in front of his own people. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:00 local time, 1:00 in Italy, for a match in which the result inevitably takes a back seat to the emotion of the farewell.


  • Argentina's line-up

    Lionel Scaloni starts Messi from the first whistle: the Argentine superstar will lead the Albiceleste for the final time, alongside several key figures from the cycle that took Argentina back to the top of the world. Benin, meanwhile, will look to play their part and make the game as competitive as possible, fully aware that all eyes will be on the number 10.



    ARGENTINA (4-3-3): Emiliano Martínez; Giay, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; Enzo Fernández, Mac Allister, De Paul; Alvarez, Lautaro, Messi. Head coach: Scaloni.


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
Friendlies
Argentina crest
Argentina
ARG
Benin crest
Benin
BEN