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FBL-AWARD-BALLON D'OR-2024AFP
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Messi and Iniesta controversy returns: the only voter for Spain says Kane does not deserve the Ballon d'Or

H. Kane
L. Yamal
K. Mbappe
Bayern Munich
Real Madrid
Barcelona
L. Messi
A. Iniesta
England
Spain
France
Germany
Argentina

"... the England captain is missing something!"

José Félix Díaz has lifted the lid on his Ballon d'Or vote, admitting Harry Kane was not his pick to win the award.

Kane claimed the Ballon d'Or ahead of Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal, who finished second and third respectively.

AS managing editor Díaz is the only Spanish journalist on the voting panel, and he shared the thinking behind his choices on "El Larguero" on "Cadena SER" radio.

As reported by Defensa Central, Díaz said: "I was expecting Mbappé or Lamine Yamal because Harry Kane lacks something. Of the ten players I voted for, nine of them were among the top ten."

The website added: "So it seems his predictions did not come true. The journalist did not nominate Harry Kane to win, but he did not reveal whether Mbappé or Lamine Yamal was his preferred choice."

Defensa Central went on: "In Mbappé's case, perhaps Díaz rewarded him (and chose him) in view of his wonderful goalscoring season. But given that Harry lacked something, it seems the World Cup played an important role in his decision to choose Lamine Yamal."

Read also: Tuchel after Kane's Ballon d'Or crowning: happy to see the world recognise you

  • The Ballon d'Or still does not reward Spain and the World Cup

    Winning silverware with your country supposedly matters when it comes to the Ballon d'Or, as Rodri and Lionel Messi have shown. Yet Spain's World Cup triumph delivered no Spanish winner in either the 2010 or 2026 editions.

    Messi claimed the award after Spain lifted the 2010 World Cup. The winning duo of Andrés Iniesta and Xavi Hernández had to settle for second and third.

    José Félix Díaz revealed that four of the players on his own ballot were Spanish.

    "The votes awarded to the world champions were split, and no particular Spanish player stood out in exceptional fashion at the World Cup, which was an obstacle," he said.

    He added: "The success at the World Cup should have been reflected to a greater degree, but De la Fuente and Unai Simón are the faces of Spanish football." Both were among the winners of the 2026 World Cup, and they received recognition."

    Read also: Wembley adorned in gold: Kane reveals who he dedicates the Ballon d'Or to

  • Fairness for Bayern? From Kane to Lewandowski

    The website responded to Diaz's comments: "The Ballon d'Or award has witnessed some cases of injustice, among them what happened to Robert Lewandowski, the Bayern Munich striker. In 2021, Lewandowski deserved to win the award, but Lionel Messi was crowned with it in a controversial decision that cast a shadow over one of the Argentine star's titles in the award."

    It went on: "Kane faced a similar version of the award, as he competed against a Barcelona player, Lamine Yamal, who enjoyed a good media campaign, but the English striker was the best in his position, and imposed his dominance in Germany, as well as leaving a big mark in the Champions League and the World Cup."

    Read also: Barcelona impose their dominance on the women's awards: Putellas crowned with the 2026 Ballon d'Or


  • The most mysterious edition

    He added: "The 2026 edition was the most open and uncertain in recent years, with a large number of candidates for the award. The top three places comprised Mbappe, Kane and Yamal. The crowning of any of them could have sparked controversy, but they all possessed what justified their right to win."

    The website signed off: "For (the journalist) Jose Felix Diaz, Kane was the least deserving of the award among the three, although he did not question the English striker's right to be among the contenders. However, he did not agree with the final choice of winner, despite taking part in the vote, while the details of the individual votes will not be revealed until next Saturday."

    Read also: Will Flick pay the price? The Clasico shock reopens the thorny file at Barcelona

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