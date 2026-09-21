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Merseyside derby and Arsenal clash against Man City rescheduled in latest Premier League television changes
Liverpool face rescheduled November tests
According to the Liverpool Echo, broadcasters have finalised their television picks for the Premier League in November, resulting in three significant fixture changes for Liverpool. The Reds have seen several crucial matches shifted to accommodate live broadcasts. The highly anticipated Merseyside derby against Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium has been pushed back to Sunday, November 29, and will feature an early 12pm kick-off on TNT Sports.
Furthermore, Liverpool have had their away clash with Crystal Palace moved to Sunday, November 8, while their home rivalry match against Manchester United is now slated for Sunday, November 22 at 4:30pm on Sky Sports.
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Arsenal prepare for gruelling schedule
Arsenal have also discovered their modified schedule for what promises to be a demanding November. Mikel Arteta and his squad must navigate a series of challenging encounters, with two major fixtures adjusted for broadcast purposes. The Gunners will travel to Tyneside to face Newcastle United on Saturday, November 21, but the kick-off time has been pushed back to 5:30pm.
Prior to these changes, the demanding month for the club was already set to begin with a difficult trip to Anfield to face Liverpool on Sunday, November 1 at 4:30pm, a game that had been selected for television coverage previously.
Heavyweight clashes headline modified calendar
The most notable adjustment for Arsenal involves their highly anticipated clash against Manchester City. Originally slated for a traditional Saturday afternoon slot, the match at the Emirates Stadium will now take place on Sunday, November 29, with a 4:30pm kick-off time.
This encounter represents the first meeting between Arteta and Enzo Maresca since the Gunners secured a victory in the Community Shield in August. These domestic adjustments come at a time when Arsenal also have to manage two European fixtures against Slavia Praha and Borussia Dortmund, adding further complexity to their packed late-autumn calendar.
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What comes next for Premier League clubs?
The Premier League are expected to announce the festive television schedule for matchdays 13 to 20 during the week commencing October 19. Both Arsenal and Liverpool will wait eagerly to see how their December and early January fixtures fall. Until then, these updated November timings allow managers to meticulously plan their training and rotation strategies ahead of the busy winter period.
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