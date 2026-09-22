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Gianluca Minchiotti
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Mbappé reveals: "I was close to Liverpool, here’s when". And on the Ballon d'Or..

K. Mbappe
Real Madrid
France

The Real Madrid and France star: “I didn’t expect to be the all-time top scorer at the World Cup at 27”

Kylian Mbappé, the Real Madrid and France star, has spoken to The Athletic. The interview centres on the Ballon d'Or, the World Cup goals record (22) and the transfer market, including how he came close to joining Liverpool in 2017, the year he moved from Monaco to Paris Saint-Germain.


THE BALLON D'OR

"Would I like to win it? I'm not ashamed to say it. I'm not afraid to say what I think, even if sometimes people might say: 'What is he talking about?'. There is nothing to be ashamed of in being sincere. I've never said: 'I will win it.' But I think I've had a good year. A lot of people have said I've had a good year and have linked me with the trophy. So we'll see what happens."


  • The record for goals at the World Cup

    "I've always wanted to break records and make sure people remembered my name. But I have to be honest: I didn't expect to become the World Cup's all-time top scorer at 27."


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  • Close to Liverpool in 2017

    "I was close to Liverpool. My mother was a huge fan of Klopp and her first choice was Liverpool, she wanted me to go there. I didn't listen to her because I wanted to play in my city, Paris. I didn't want to leave my country before I had become someone".

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