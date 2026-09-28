Barcelona have a new star: Mayssa Baha. The Moroccan forward, born in 2011, scored in the 2-0 Liga F win over Logroño. It was a historic goal. At 15 years, 8 months and 10 days, she became the youngest scorer in Barcelona's history, overtaking Vicky Lopez. She struck on just her third appearance for the first team, having made her debut on 30 August 2026 against Tenerife at only 15 years, 7 months and 14 days.
Mayssa Baha, Barcelona’s new star: at 15 she is already in the club’s history
Football family
Born in Malaga, Mayssa grew up in a family that lives for sport, football in particular. Her father, Nabil Baha, born in 1981, played in Morocco, Spain, Portugal and Greece, while her brother, Ziyad, born in 2009, is the striker for Marseille's Under-19s. "She grew up playing football in the street with her brother. I wanted her to play tennis because she was very good. She started attending FUS Rabat while she was studying," Nabil had told the Andalusian sports website diariosur.es "At 12 or 13 she was already playing with girls aged 15 or 16, never with those her own age. She has always played with boys because when we arrived in 2014 there were no youth categories for girls."
Future with Spain?
She joined La Masia at 13 and quickly climbed the ranks, moving from the C team to the B team before making her debut for the first team. For Morocco Under-17s, Baha became the youngest player ever to make her debut at just 12 years old. At the most recent Under-17 World Cup, she was the youngest player in the entire tournament at 14. Her future remains uncertain: for now she wears the shirt of the African national team, but Baha could choose to play for the senior Spain side.
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