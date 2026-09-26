'Energy changed' - Mauricio Pochettino reveals how red card drama ruined USMNT World Cup dream

Speaking to broadcaster Andres Cantor on Futbol de Primera, Pochettino confessed his sorrow over how events unfolded. He felt the entire situation generated unnecessary negativity that directly harmed the squad.

"Maybe I am sorry for not having been involved when the Bosnia match ended in the situation that ensued and generated everything negative that happened," Pochettino said.

"Maybe I regret that I did not get more involved in the taking of that decision. I was not involved in the decision to make a claim to suspend that red card. Even more so than the fact that we were ruled to be in the right, I think no one really understood what happened.

"Me, as a person of football, who has the emotional intelligence to understand that this can change the energy of the situation, because the energy changed in the moment that all this happened, and then the match is played under different parameters."