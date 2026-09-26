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'Energy changed' - Mauricio Pochettino reveals how red card drama ruined USMNT World Cup dream
Pochettino reflects on World Cup appeal drama
Pochettino has admitted he regrets not taking control of the decision to appeal Balogun's red card during the World Cup. The striker was sent off in the round of 32 against Bosnia-Herzegovina before FIFA suspended his one-match ban.
The decision allowed Balogun to play in the last 16 against Belgium, but it sparked immense controversy.FIFA president Gianni Infantino faced accusations of breaching political neutrality after US President Donald Trump claimed he personally intervened.
Pochettino believes the ensuing circus completely disrupted his side. The former Tottenham manager acknowledged that the negative atmosphere created by the appeal fundamentally altered his team's focus.
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The energy shift that derailed USMNT
Speaking to broadcaster Andres Cantor on Futbol de Primera, Pochettino confessed his sorrow over how events unfolded. He felt the entire situation generated unnecessary negativity that directly harmed the squad.
"Maybe I am sorry for not having been involved when the Bosnia match ended in the situation that ensued and generated everything negative that happened," Pochettino said.
"Maybe I regret that I did not get more involved in the taking of that decision. I was not involved in the decision to make a claim to suspend that red card. Even more so than the fact that we were ruled to be in the right, I think no one really understood what happened.
"Me, as a person of football, who has the emotional intelligence to understand that this can change the energy of the situation, because the energy changed in the moment that all this happened, and then the match is played under different parameters."
A painful end to promising tournament
Prior to the controversy, the USMNT had impressed under Pochettino by cruising through the group stage and beating Bosnia. They were aiming to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup for the first time since 2002.
However, the Americans suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat to Belgium in the round of 16. Balogun later acknowledged that the external noise affected the squad, while Belgium players admitted the situation provided extra motivation.
Reflecting on the match at a press conference in Orlando, Florida, Pochettino noted: "That game is very difficult to analyse because it was built in an environment where it was not the best environment to go and compete in a World Cup."
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Moving forward under Pochettino's guidance
The Argentine boss recently signed a contract extension and remains committed to guiding the national team into their next chapter. The USMNT are now preparing to face Peru on Saturday in a friendly. Matches against Chile, Mexico, and Canada will follow as Pochettino seeks to rebuild momentum during the current international window.
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