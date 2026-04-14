Matt Crocker leaves U.S. Soccer for Saudi Arabia job ahead of World Cup

Crocker originally signed on with U.S. Soccer in 2023 and was part of three major coaching hires: Hayes, Pochettino and Gregg Berhalter. After originally taking over for Earnie Stewart post-2022 World Cup, Crocker's first order of business was to appoint a USMNT coach, and he turned back towards Berhalter for a second cycle despite the controversial fallout from Qatar. Berhalter was in charge through the 2024 Copa America and, after a group stage exit at that tournament, the federation took a huge swing to bring in Pochettino ahead of the World Cup.

On the women's side, Crocker also took a big swing to hire Hayes, who immediately led the team to Olympic gold. Under Hayes, the USWNT has re-established themselves as a powerhouse in the women's game and will be among the favorites at the 2027 World Cup.

In addition, he played a key role in establishing U.S. Soccer's new Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center outside of Atlanta and helped develop the U.S. Way sporting vision while redefining the player pathway.

The Welshman will now join a Saudi Arabian federation gearing up for their own World Cup, as they're set to host the 2034 tournament.