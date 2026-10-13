"Amorim and Spalletti have much the same problems and, when they have to play against deep-lying defences, their teams are fairly embarrassing. The difficulties stem from their insistence on building attacks through wide players who never put in a cross and never pass the ball to the centre-forward. All they do is cut inside and shoot, but if they end up scoring 4 goals each a year, they will get nowhere. The wide players are the only attacking option Juventus and Milan have: if they do not make something happen, there is no route to goal. Indeed, for example, Juve created 2-3 chances at Cagliari only after Alajbegovic came on and put in two proper crosses. Overall, they are all good players, but they cannot become the focal points of the team's attack."





"The big flaw for Milan and Juve is the lack of quality players in the attacking midfield area, where both are generally modest: neither Amorim's team nor Spalletti's ever show any idea of playing a pass in behind. Douglas Luiz, for example, is a by-the-book player who never takes risks, plays one-metre passes and cannot conjure up anything against teams that sit deep. Juve also have to contend with Yildiz's absence, which must not be an excuse, but he is certainly the most important player in the Juventus squad. That is why Roma look much better equipped to me than Milan and Juventus. And so do Napoli, despite their poor start."



