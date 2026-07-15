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Atletico Madrid 'disrespected' by Mason Greenwood as he 'ignores messages' from Diego Simeone before sealing Fenerbahce transfer
Atletico Madrid left fuming by silent treatment
The race for Greenwood’s signature took a dramatic turn as Atleti sensationally pulled out of the running, citing a complete lack of professionalism from the player's camp, according to ESPN. Despite the Spanish club viewing the 24-year-old as the ideal successor to Antoine Griezmann, the relationship soured rapidly when the forward reportedly became unreachable.
The report suggests that Simeone personally tried to reach out to the former Manchester United man via phone calls and messages to discuss his role at the Metropolitano, but his efforts were met with total silence. The Colchoneros felt "disrespected" after Greenwood failed to respond for two days, leading the club to believe he lacked the necessary desire to play for the badge in the Spanish capital.
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Fenerbahce win the race with blockbuster deal
With Atletico Madrid withdrawing their interest, the path was cleared for Fenerbahce to secure a major coup for the Super Lig. The Turkish club have confirmed that 24-year-old Greenwood has signed a four-year contract to join the Istanbul outfit after two prolific seasons in France.
The forward enjoyed an productive stint in Ligue 1 with Marseille, where he managed to find the net 26 times across all competitions last season. His arrival in Turkey was greeted with significant fanfare, as the club’s leadership targeted the Englishman as the headline signing to help them finally leapfrog rivals Galatasaray at the top of the table.
The financial breakdown of Greenwood's transfer
Fenerbahce have been transparent regarding the logistics of the deal, revealing that they have secured a full agreement with Marseille for a total package that reflects the player's high market value. In an official statement, the club revealed that the total transfer fee of €39m will be settled across three years in three equal installments.
This financial commitment is bolstered by a lucrative contract for the player himself, with reports suggesting his salary in Turkey will sit between €7m and €8m per year net. While Atletico's total offer of €45m was technically higher than Fenerbahce's, the personal terms offered by the Turkish side proved to be more enticing for the forward's representatives.
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Baggage from Stade Velodrome
Greenwood's departure from Marseille follows a period of reported friction behind the scenes. Despite his prolific form on the pitch, ESPN sources claim the forward caused tension within the squad due to disciplinary issues, including being late for team meetings and failing to attend mandatory sponsor events or language lessons. These incidents reportedly led to a falling out with sporting director Medhi Benatia. Now, he heads to Turkey as Fenerbahce prepare for their Champions League qualifying campaign later this month, where they will face Polish side Gornik Zabrze.
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