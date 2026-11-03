Inter travel to Feyenoord on matchday four of the 2026/2027 Champions League. They can't afford any more mistakes if they're to stay in the hunt for a top-eight finish in the league phase and direct qualification for the round of 16.

After Inter's heavy derby defeat, president Beppe Marotta spoke to Sky Sport ahead of the match. The loss left the players and manager with plenty to think about. Transfer business and contract renewals came up too, with both potentially still distracting many players.