Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on a new signing to bolster their attack, entering advanced talks with Manchester City for Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush. The deal would hand Roberto De Zerbi an attacking option unlike anything currently in his squad.

According to Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, posting on X, Tottenham have struck a final agreement with Marmoush over personal terms. The two clubs are still thrashing out the deal itself.

Nothing is done between the sides yet. Should it go through, Marmoush would become the latest addition to a Tottenham project that has already splashed 229.5 million on Yan-Paul van Hecke, Sandro Tonali and Matheus Fernandes, plus the agreed 75 million pounds sterling with Manchester City for winger Savinho.

Injuries have plagued Dominic Solanke over the last 18 months, and Richarlison has entered the final year of his contract. A new striker, then, is a clear priority.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums

