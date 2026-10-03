Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
imago-sport-1084057979.jpgPhoto News
Alvino Hanafi

'He is radiating joy!' – Mark van Bommel single out Kevin De Bruyne after Turkey victory

Belgium
M. van Bommel
K. De Bruyne
Belgium vs Turkiye
Turkiye
UEFA Nations League A

Belgium manager Mark van Bommel expressed satisfaction with his side's 3-0 Nations League victory over Turkey. The Dutch coach praised Kevin De Bruyne's outstanding form while pointing out areas where Belgium can improve their ball retention.

  • Van Bommel guides Belgium to victory despite moments of sloppiness

    Belgium manager Mark van Bommel celebrated a convincing 3-0 UEFA Nations League A victory over Turkey at the Maurice Dufrasne Stadium in Liege. A double from Kevin De Bruyne and a late header from substitute Romelu Lukaku secured three vital points for the Red Devils.

    The victory moves Belgium onto six points in Group A, staying right behind group leaders France.

    Van Bommel noted that while the final scoreline was comfortable, the match contained chaotic periods.

  • imago-sport-1084060968.jpgANP

    Head coach single out De Bruyne's desire and goalscoring form

    Speaking after the match, Van Bommel reserved high praise for his captain, who hit his 201st career goal during the encounter. The manager highlighted De Bruyne's appetite to feature in every match and how his positive energy uplifts the rest of the team.

    Van Bommel pointed out that De Bruyne’s happiness on the pitch translates directly into match-winning moments.

    "Kevin De Bruyne always wants to play," Van Bommel said. "Italy, France, today. He is in a really good groove. He is radiating joy, and you can see that in the goals he is scoring."

  • Dutch manager analyzes possession lapses and control phases

    Despite the three-goal margin, Van Bommel admitted that Belgium were occasionally loose in possession, allowing Turkey to stay hopeful during transitions. However, he insisted that his team's defensive unit ensured the victory was never genuinely at risk.

    Turkey failed to convert their spells of pressure, leaving them bottom of the group without a point.

    Van Bommel remains focused on sharpening Belgium's tactical control in upcoming matches.

    "I am very pleased with the 3-0 win," Van Bommel added. "We were sloppy in possession now and then and gave the opposition the feeling they could create chances. It went back and forth, and we were not controlled enough in those phases. We kept them in the match for a long time, though I never felt we were in danger of losing."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • imago-sport-1084053200.jpgPhoto News

    Les Diables Rouges build momentum as Nations League campaign progresses

    Van Bommel and his squad now look ahead to their remaining Group A fixtures as they push for top spot in the table. The Belgian manager intends to maintain high tactical standards while continuing to integrate younger squad members alongside senior leaders.

    Turkey turn their attention to breaking their three-match losing streak in their next outing.

    Belgium aim to build on their strong start in the next international window.

UEFA Nations League A
France crest
France
FRA
Belgium crest
Belgium
BEL
UEFA Nations League A
Italy crest
Italy
ITA
Turkiye crest
Turkiye
TUR