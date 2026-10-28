Marco Borriello: “Juventus, even Conte would not be enough. Andrea Agnelli is missing”

Marco Borriello, a Serie A title winner with Juventus, discusses the club in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport.





On Conte and Spalletti

"I'm a great admirer of Antonio. He's a winner, and I've experienced his strength first-hand: he instils an incredible mentality in his players. But I don't think Spalletti is Juventus' problem, so I don't think Conte alone would be enough to make Juventus a leading force again. We're talking about two outstanding managers: Luciano and Antonio are different, but both are phenomenal tactically and technically. Conte would bring back the Juventus DNA and work like a madman, but I'm not convinced that alone would be enough to win."





So what is missing?

"A president like Andrea Agnelli. From the outside, you can sense the absence of Andrea's warmth; he was an executive who was always there. Juventus have historic, unique owners: their attachment to the family jewel is clear, financially too. John Elkann is the club's biggest fan and should be thanked for his continued investment; you can't ask more of him. But he's a major businessman and can't be at the training ground every day. Juventus are missing the magic that makes the planets align, the magic that came together in our title-winning season with Conte, the fans and the new stadium. These aren't urban myths: players sense the atmosphere and, even unconsciously, act accordingly. Trust me: players can sniff these things out. Football is about chemistry and a shared sense of purpose."