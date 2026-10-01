Claudio Marchisio, the former Juventus midfielder who now works as a television pundit and agent, also counts Destiny Elimoghale among his clients. The talented 2009-born player came through the Juventus academy. Speaking to the Gazzetta dello Sport, Marchisio said of him: "He will deserve his debut, Spalletti will decide it, we hope it can happen. He is a good lad, he has great potential and is further ahead than I was at his age. Many clubs abroad are following him, but his dream is Juventus".



