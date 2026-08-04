'It was the right option' - Marc-Andre ter Stegen opens up on Barcelona exit after completing Ajax loan move

Ter Stegen has officially begun a new chapter in his career after completing a season-long loan move to Ajax. The German goalkeeper will remain in Amsterdam until 2027. Following the announcement of his arrival, Ter Stegen admitted that negotiations took longer than expected but was delighted to finally complete the move. The 34-year-old explained that conversations with Ajax’s leadership quickly convinced him the move was the right one, despite the emotional weight of leaving the Camp Nou after a decade of service.

"Good things take time. In the end everything worked out well, and I’m happy to be here," he said. "When I first spoke with Jordi Cruyff, I immediately felt it was the right option. I know the coach (Michel), and I also know Daley Blind. I spoke with them about the project, and they were very convincing."