Getty Images
'It was the right option' - Marc-Andre ter Stegen opens up on Barcelona exit after completing Ajax loan move
A complicated path to Amsterdam
Ter Stegen has officially begun a new chapter in his career after completing a season-long loan move to Ajax. The German goalkeeper will remain in Amsterdam until 2027. Following the announcement of his arrival, Ter Stegen admitted that negotiations took longer than expected but was delighted to finally complete the move. The 34-year-old explained that conversations with Ajax’s leadership quickly convinced him the move was the right one, despite the emotional weight of leaving the Camp Nou after a decade of service.
"Good things take time. In the end everything worked out well, and I’m happy to be here," he said. "When I first spoke with Jordi Cruyff, I immediately felt it was the right option. I know the coach (Michel), and I also know Daley Blind. I spoke with them about the project, and they were very convincing."
- Getty Images
Proving fitness after Girona struggles
One of the biggest questions surrounding Ter Stegen’s arrival was his fitness after an injury-plagued campaign during his loan spell at Girona that raised doubts about his long-term durability at the highest level. The German made it clear he is fully recovered and ready to return to regular football, dismissing concerns that his body might struggle with the demands of the Dutch league.
"At Barcelona I started a little later than Ajax, but I’ve been training since July 2. I’m fully fit and very happy to enjoy being on the pitch and playing without any problems,” he confirmed.
The Frenkie de Jong connection
During the interview, former teammate Frenkie de Jong appeared in a welcome video for the goalkeeper, illustrating the strong bond between the two players who spent several years together in the Barcelona dressing room. Ter Stegen responded with a smile, acknowledging the influence of the Dutch midfielder in his decision to move to the Netherlands.
For Ter Stegen, having a friend like De Jong to lean on for advice regarding life in Amsterdam has made the transition much smoother than a typical international move. “He’s my agent! Frenkie knows Amsterdam very well. He’s always honest, and his words gave me a lot of peace of mind. It’s good to know I’m in good hands,” Ter Stegen remarked.
- Getty Images
A fresh start at the Johan Cruyff Arena
After losing his place at Barcelona and enduring two seasons interrupted by injuries, Ter Stegen sees Ajax as the perfect opportunity to rebuild his career and reclaim his status as one of Europe's elite goalkeepers. The veteran shot-stopper is determined to prove that his best years are not behind him, even as he enters the final stretch of his playing career.
"We want to take Ajax back to the top. It’s a club with enormous history and great international prestige. I’m confident it’s going to be a good season," Ter Stegen concluded. "It was always a special feeling coming to play in this stadium. I always thought it was beautiful. Now I’m very happy to call the Johan Cruyff Arena my home."
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting