Manuel Neuer in talks to extend Bayern Munich contract - but 40-year-old goalkeeper will have to take pay cut

According to Sky, the wheels are officially in motion for Neuer to extend his historic tenure with Bayern Munich. On Thursday, the veteran shot-stopper's agent, Thomas Kroth, was spotted at the club's Sabener Strasse headquarters to begin formal discussions regarding a new deal. While Neuer's current agreement is set to expire in the summer of 2026, both parties are now exploring an extension that would keep him at the club until 2027.

Having joined from Schalke in 2011, Neuer has become synonymous with Bayern's modern era of dominance. The 2014 Germany World Cup winner has already clocked up an incredible 596 appearances for the Bavarian giants, winning 13 Bundesliga titles and two Champions League trophies. Despite his age, the hunger remains, with the player recently admitting that "it's a lot of fun at the moment".