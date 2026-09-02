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Rolando Mandragora FiorentinaGetty
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Mandragora, goodbye to the poison: “Fiorentina, something has changed, to the detriment of relations”

Fiorentina
Torino
R. Mandragora

The midfielder leaves Fiorentina to join Torino

Rolando Mandragora, the midfielder born in 1997 who has just moved from Fiorentina to Torino, said goodbye to the Viola world on Instagram, though not without a pointed remark: "In recent months something changed, to the detriment of relationships, and without the latter it becomes very difficult, in my modest opinion as a man."


He continued: "Florence, I wouldn’t know where to start... actually, I do have a vague idea. I arrived in your family 4 years ago, which over time also became mine. But when you talk about family, that is truly what you mean... that is what I experienced in the 4 years I was here. With Rocco and Catherine, with Joe and Camilla, with Daniele and Alessandro, this concept reigned supreme and you could feel it".

  • “Something has changed”

    "In the change involving these figures, in recent months something has changed, to the detriment of relationships, and without those it becomes very difficult in my modest opinion as a man," adds Mandragora, who already played for Torino in 2021-22. "Thanks to all the Viola fans, but especially to the boys in the Curva Fiesole. Thanks to the Commisso family for giving me the opportunity to play for Fiorentina and defend the Viola colours. No goodbye will ever take me away from what is home. I love you".

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