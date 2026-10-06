On the Under-21s, who beat Poland 6-2 to qualify for the final stage of the European Championship in their age group: "First of all, congratulations because the Under-21s achieved an excellent result. They qualified directly for the European Championship, I think that is positive. Congratulations to Baldini for what he has done: there will certainly be a lot of good lads who will come into the national team."





On Vialli: "Who doesn't miss him? I felt his absence at Coverciano."





Lastly, on the Malagò case, appointed FIGC Commissioner today: "I'm happy that things have been finalised. It seems to me that it suits everyone and that it is a good thing."







