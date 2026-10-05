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Italy v Türkiye - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A1 MD4Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
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Mancini: Turkey are not weak, and we will secure qualification in Belgium

Italy vs Turkiye
Italy
Turkiye
UEFA Nations League A
R. Mancini
F. Esposito
Italy
Türkiye

Has Italy found the successor to Vieri and Luca Toni?

Roberto Mancini, the Italy manager, confirmed that the Azzurri's 3-1 win over Turkey in Bologna reflects the team's development despite the many changes and the fatigue, stressing that qualification for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Nations League will most likely be decided in Belgium.

Mancini reserved high praise for Inter striker Francesco Pio Esposito, backing him to become a great striker in the future. His words about the late Luca Vialli then drew applause from the journalists at the press conference.

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  • An exceptional player: the heir to Vieri and Luca Toni

    Mancini said of Pio Esposito: "I think he is hungry for goals, competition and playing. He is exceptional, and I believe that within two years he could become a striker capable of making the team play with composure, as Christian Vieri and Luca Toni did."

    Speaking after the match, as reported by Tuttosport, he added: "Based on his physical strength and technical abilities, I think he can become a great striker."

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  • Everyone was exhausted: a poor start

    On the match, Mancini said: "Even though we made changes, it was clear that everyone was suffering from fatigue. We started badly, but we were smart to score straight after the equaliser, even though this was our fourth match."

    Turning to Alessandro Romano, he said: "Romano can also play in midfield, and he needs to play more matches to develop," adding: "Romano played well in Rome, and he played well tonight too."

    Scamacca drew praise too. "I think he can offer much more compared to the abilities he has. I took him off, like Ruggeri, because they had received yellow cards, and the referee seemed inclined to show the second card at any moment."

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  • Montella's consolation: Turkey are not weak!

    Regarding the November matches, Mancini said: "We must continue in this way, and we will see how the November matches go. In all likelihood we will secure qualification in Belgium."

    He praised Turkey's level despite their defeat, saying: "Turkey are not that weak despite the loss. We changed nine players, so we lost some fluidity in our play, but we could not have done otherwise because we exerted a lot of effort. It was a very positive match."

    The Italian boss was pleased with the bigger picture. "We are happy with the team's collective improvement, regardless of the results. The fact that we are still competing for qualification is already a fine objective," he added.

    On Vincenzo Montella, Turkey's manager, he said: "I think Montella has done a wonderful job, because he brought Turkey back to the World Cup and to the top division of the UEFA Nations League. My situation was different from his, because I coached Galatasaray, not the national team."

    Missing key men had cost Turkey, he reckoned. "With important players missing, Turkey certainly lost something. We played the first match very well, and after we went 3-0 up it was not easy for them to come back. Tonight, though, it was a balanced match and both teams played well."

    On Calafiori, he said: "Technically and physically, he has not yet reached his mental and intellectual level. He is already a leader, certainly."

    Vergara and Doumbia also came up. "Vergara needs to play these matches to raise his level. I am confident he will improve a great deal," he explained, adding: "Doumbia is more advanced than Vergara, because he is already playing in the Champions League."

    At the close of the press conference, Mancini was asked whom he missed most compared with his first spell with the national team. "I missed Luca Vialli," he replied, drawing applause from the journalists present.

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  • Warm applause: I miss Favre

    As the conference wrapped up, Mancini was asked who he had missed most compared with his first spell in charge of the national team. "I missed Luca Vialli," he replied, drawing applause from the assembled journalists.

    Vialli had been a key figure at Mancini's side during that first spell with the Azzurri, playing his part in their triumph at Euro 2020.

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